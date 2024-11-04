Close Race: Harris and Trump Gear Up for Final Campaign Blitz

DETROIT/KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - In the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump intensify their efforts, making high-stakes appeals to pivotal voter blocs.

Harris addressed Arab Americans in Michigan, emphasizing her commitment to ending the Gaza conflict. Meanwhile, Trump in Pennsylvania criticized media and polls, attracting consistent support from his base.

With over 78 million early votes cast, voter turnout is nearing historic levels, fueling anticipation for potential shifts in congressional control. The political landscape remains uncertain as Election Day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)