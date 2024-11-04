Fiery Bihar Bypolls: Battle Lines Drawn Amid Allegations and Promises

Amid the impending by-election for the Imamganj Assembly seat, Deepa Manjhi from the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) expressed strong confidence in her electoral prospects, attributing her edge to widespread public support. Manjhi emphasized her connection to the constituency through her father-in-law, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, citing his extensive development work over the past nine years.

The by-election was prompted by Jitan Ram Manjhi's resignation to serve as a Lok Sabha member after securing victory in Gaya in the 2024 general election. Deepa Manjhi's primary competitor is Raushan Manjhi from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a former Zila Parishad member. Other notable candidates include Kanchan Paswan of the AIMIM and Jitendra Paswan of Jan Suraaj.

As the election heats up, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a vehement critique against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, accusing their government of fostering increased crime and corruption. At a Govardhan puja in Gaya, Yadav likened the upcoming polls to a battle against governmental pride and cited numerous instances of public grievances, from inflated electricity bills to rampant crime, pleading for change in the upcoming by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)