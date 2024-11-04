Turkey's Crackdown on Pro-Kurdish Mayors

In a significant political development, Turkey's Interior Ministry removed three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from their positions on Monday. The mayors faced convictions and charges related to terrorism, as per the ministry's statement.

State officials have taken over in the southeastern cities of Mardin and Batman, as well as in the Halfeti district of Sanliurfa. The affected mayors were part of the pro-Kurdish Democratic Regions Party (DEM), which holds 57 seats in the national parliament.

This follows a series of similar removals from office and is associated with recent efforts to address the government's long-standing conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), classified as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)