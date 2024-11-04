Left Menu

Turkey's Crackdown on Pro-Kurdish Mayors

Turkey's Interior Ministry removed three pro-Kurdish mayors from their positions due to terrorism-related charges. Replacements have been appointed in Mardin, Batman, and Sanliurfa's Halfeti. This move is part of broader efforts linked to President Erdogan's ally's proposal to resolve the conflict with the PKK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:18 IST
Turkey's Crackdown on Pro-Kurdish Mayors
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant political development, Turkey's Interior Ministry removed three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from their positions on Monday. The mayors faced convictions and charges related to terrorism, as per the ministry's statement.

State officials have taken over in the southeastern cities of Mardin and Batman, as well as in the Halfeti district of Sanliurfa. The affected mayors were part of the pro-Kurdish Democratic Regions Party (DEM), which holds 57 seats in the national parliament.

This follows a series of similar removals from office and is associated with recent efforts to address the government's long-standing conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), classified as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024