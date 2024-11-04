Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in a Divided America

On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a dead heat, with critical issues like the economy, immigration, and abortion rights influencing voters' decisions. Harris hopes to secure victory with strong ground efforts and a broad coalition, while Trump focuses on economic management and immigration control.

Updated: 04-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck in the race. With the country sharply divided, key battleground states could tilt the outcome. Polls show Harris narrowly leading or tied with Trump, except in Arizona where Trump maintains a slight advantage.

Voters are facing crucial decisions based on pressing issues: economic security, immigration, abortion rights, and the future of American democracy. Trump's focus remains on economic management and immigration, while Harris prioritizes reproductive rights and healing political divides.

Harris relies on a robust ground campaign, reaching millions with personal contact strategies, and gaining late-breaking support from women. Meanwhile, Trump's team remains optimistic, citing potential polling errors that underestimate his base. The outcome hinges on voter turnout and last-minute shifts in sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

