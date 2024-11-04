High-Stakes Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in a Divided America

On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck in the race. With the country sharply divided, key battleground states could tilt the outcome. Polls show Harris narrowly leading or tied with Trump, except in Arizona where Trump maintains a slight advantage.

Voters are facing crucial decisions based on pressing issues: economic security, immigration, abortion rights, and the future of American democracy. Trump's focus remains on economic management and immigration, while Harris prioritizes reproductive rights and healing political divides.

Harris relies on a robust ground campaign, reaching millions with personal contact strategies, and gaining late-breaking support from women. Meanwhile, Trump's team remains optimistic, citing potential polling errors that underestimate his base. The outcome hinges on voter turnout and last-minute shifts in sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)