Festivals Prompt Rescheduling of Assembly Bypolls Across Key States

Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala have been rescheduled from November 13 to November 20 due to upcoming festivals, according to an official statement. Political parties including Congress, BJP, BSP, and RLD requested this change to ensure voter turnout is not negatively impacted by the festivals.

The Election Commission announced on Monday that it has moved the dates for assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala from November 13 to November 20. This decision comes in light of various festivals taking place during the initial dates.

With nine seats up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh, four in Punjab, and one in Kerala, political parties such as Congress, BJP, BSP, and RLD had petitioned the commission, suggesting the festivals could potentially deter voter participation.

The Congress party noted that many voters in Kerala's Palakkad constituency will be engaged in the Kalpathi Rastholsavam festival. In Punjab, celebrations for the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev will also coincide with the original poll dates, making the rescheduling necessary.

