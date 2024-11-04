Elon Musk's Controversial $1 Million Giveaway Faces Court Challenge

In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a judge will deliberate on whether to halt Elon Musk's million-dollar giveaway to registered voters, a move seen as a contentious element in the electoral battle. The court hearing arrives just before Vice President Kamala Harris faces former President Donald Trump in a pivotal election.

Musk, who has emerged as a vocal Trump advocate, started awarding $1 million daily to random voters backing his petition for free speech and gun rights, targeting key swing states. However, this action has stirred legal waters, prompting Philadelphia DA Lawrence Krasner to file a lawsuit labeling the initiative as an illegal lottery breaching state consumer protection laws.

Judge Gerald Pappert ruled that the case remains in state court, where ongoing debates on federal election interference could influence its outcome. Musk's America PAC, a significant player in the election, stands accused of potentially contravening federal laws concerning voter registration incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)