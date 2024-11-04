Elon Musk's Controversial $1 Million Giveaway Faces Court Challenge
Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day giveaway to registered voters is under legal scrutiny ahead of the U.S. presidential election. Democratic DA Lawrence Krasner argues that the program is an illegal lottery and alleges favoritism. The case remains in state court as debates on free speech and election law continue.
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a judge will deliberate on whether to halt Elon Musk's million-dollar giveaway to registered voters, a move seen as a contentious element in the electoral battle. The court hearing arrives just before Vice President Kamala Harris faces former President Donald Trump in a pivotal election.
Musk, who has emerged as a vocal Trump advocate, started awarding $1 million daily to random voters backing his petition for free speech and gun rights, targeting key swing states. However, this action has stirred legal waters, prompting Philadelphia DA Lawrence Krasner to file a lawsuit labeling the initiative as an illegal lottery breaching state consumer protection laws.
Judge Gerald Pappert ruled that the case remains in state court, where ongoing debates on federal election interference could influence its outcome. Musk's America PAC, a significant player in the election, stands accused of potentially contravening federal laws concerning voter registration incentives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- giveaway
- election
- Trump
- Harris
- Pennsylvania
- lottery
- lawsuit
- free speech
- voter incentives
ALSO READ
Harris and Celebrities Push for Early Votes Amid Intense Final Election Days
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Intensify Campaign Efforts Ahead of Election Day
Kamala Harris Hits High Notes with Celebrity Endorsements in Presidential Campaign
Fries, Lies, and Campaign Ties: Trump vs. Harris
Countdown to Election Day: Harris and Trump Crisscross Key States