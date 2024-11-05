Battle for the Swing States: Harris vs. Trump on the Campaign Trail

On Monday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump intensified their campaigns in critical swing states, readying for an intense polling day on Tuesday.

Harris, 60, representing the Democratic party, and Trump, 78, her Republican adversary, focused their efforts on pivotal states. Trump hosted rallies in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, while Harris concentrated on Pennsylvania, emphasizing the significance of these areas for the 2024 presidential elections.

Key battlegrounds include Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Georgia. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll indicated a close race with Harris leading nationally, and Trump showing strength in some swing states. Both candidates expressed optimism and urged their supporters to vote, emphasizing the stakes of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)