Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session

The Karnataka government has announced plans for a joint Assembly session to celebrate the centenary of the historic 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, where Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role. Events will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extending an invitation to former US President Barack Obama to attend, according to Minister HK Patil.

Minister Patil highlighted the significance of marking 100 years since the Belagavi session, emphasizing Gandhi's leadership not only for India but globally. The session's date hinges on Obama's participation, recognizing his respect for Gandhi's legacy as a world leader.

The government is planning an extensive commemorative program, which includes tributes at 40 key locations visited by Gandhi across Karnataka. There are also plans to construct memorials and organize "Rath Yatra Jyothis" from various districts to converge in Belagavi on December 26 and 27, marking the centennial celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)