Left Menu

Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session

The Karnataka government plans a joint Assembly session to mark the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presiding over the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah invited Barack Obama to attend, underlining Gandhi's global influence. The centennial includes events and tributes across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST
Karnataka Commemorates 100th Anniversary of Historic Belagavi Congress Session
Karnataka Minister HK Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has announced plans for a joint Assembly session to celebrate the centenary of the historic 1924 Congress session in Belagavi, where Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role. Events will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extending an invitation to former US President Barack Obama to attend, according to Minister HK Patil.

Minister Patil highlighted the significance of marking 100 years since the Belagavi session, emphasizing Gandhi's leadership not only for India but globally. The session's date hinges on Obama's participation, recognizing his respect for Gandhi's legacy as a world leader.

The government is planning an extensive commemorative program, which includes tributes at 40 key locations visited by Gandhi across Karnataka. There are also plans to construct memorials and organize "Rath Yatra Jyothis" from various districts to converge in Belagavi on December 26 and 27, marking the centennial celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024