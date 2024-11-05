Left Menu

Star-Studded Campaign Rallies Shine Ahead of Election Day

Celebrities flocked to campaign events across the U.S. in support of Kamala Harris' presidential bid, especially in key battleground states like Pennsylvania. In contrast, Donald Trump downplayed the need for celebrity endorsements, calling attention to a past Beyoncé appearance in Houston that he mocked. Rallies continued nationwide.

In the closing hours before Election Day, celebrities rallied extensively in support of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign across the United States, with events marked by high-profile appearances in pivotal regions. Notably, the battleground state of Pennsylvania saw star-studded gatherings, including in Pittsburgh, where Cedric the Entertainer, Katy Perry, and Andra Day highlighted the vice president's rally.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Harris concluded her whirlwind tour of the state with an event featuring performances by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, and Ricky Martin. Despite the glittering support, Republican Donald Trump remained unfazed, particularly targeting Harris' earlier event with Beyoncé in Houston, accusing the campaign of overestimating the impact of celebrity endorsements.

Trump emphasized policy over star power yet humorously acknowledged his own event's celebrity presence, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. As Harris mobilized performers across seven battleground states for a powerful Democratic get-out-the-vote initiative, the political atmosphere grew more intense, reflecting diverse strategies ahead of the polls.

