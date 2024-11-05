Battleground Showdown: Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania

As the curtains draw on one of the closest U.S. presidential elections, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have accelerated their campaigns across pivotal states like Pennsylvania. Both candidates, nearly neck-and-neck in opinion polls, underscore the election's potentially historic impact.

On a frenetic Monday, Harris made several stops throughout Pennsylvania, culminating in a star-studded Philadelphia rally, buoyed by famous supporters. She emphasized her underdog story, akin to 'Rocky,' to inspire her diverse base to vote.

Trump, rallying in Pennsylvania and other states, offered a critical stance on Harris's economic policies. With concerns of early-voting trends and the potential for contesting unfavorable results, the race's outcome remains unpredictable as election day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)