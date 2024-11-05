Election Day's Aftershocks: Global Markets Brace for Impact

As Election Day unfolds, global markets brace for potential impact following a fraught campaign marred by significant events including the swap of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate and assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

Despite a facade of calm, financial desks are on alert as they await results from key U.S. battleground states. This comes after remarkable movements in the oil market and fluctuations in the U.S. dollar based on possible election outcomes.

Strategists predict varied responses in financial markets, with Bitcoin expected to rise if Trump, seen as lenient on crypto regulation, secures a victory. The tension is palpable, reflecting concerns over international trade should another protectionist stance emerge from the U.S.

