Election Day's Aftershocks: Global Markets Brace for Impact
Election Day concludes a turbulent campaign marked by dramatic events. Markets appear steady ahead of the U.S. vote, awaiting outcomes in key states. Recent days have seen oil prices rise and the U.S. dollar to fluctuate based on potential election results, with Bitcoin also on the radar.
As Election Day unfolds, global markets brace for potential impact following a fraught campaign marred by significant events including the swap of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate and assassination attempts on Donald Trump.
Despite a facade of calm, financial desks are on alert as they await results from key U.S. battleground states. This comes after remarkable movements in the oil market and fluctuations in the U.S. dollar based on possible election outcomes.
Strategists predict varied responses in financial markets, with Bitcoin expected to rise if Trump, seen as lenient on crypto regulation, secures a victory. The tension is palpable, reflecting concerns over international trade should another protectionist stance emerge from the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
