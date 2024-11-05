Forging Ties: A New Era for India-Australia Relations
India and Australia are strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership. Foreign ministers Jaishankar and Wong discussed regional and global scenarios during their dialogue in Canberra. Australia will send a First Nations Business Mission to India, aiming to forge new commercial ties. Both countries are enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.
The dynamics between India and Australia are witnessing a significant transformation as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian counterpart Penny Wong convene for the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue in Canberra. Their discussions emphasized the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.
The dialogue touched on regional challenges, the Indo-Pacific, and global issues, offering insights into stronger political ties, defence collaboration, and trade expansion. Australia plans to send its first First Nations Business Mission to India to establish new commercial ventures next year, reflecting a deepening connection.
With nearly one million Australians tracing their heritage to India, the collaboration aims to enhance cooperation in science, technology, clean energy, and more. Both leaders will also participate in 'Raisina Down Under', showcasing India's flagship conference on geopolitics and economic strategies.
