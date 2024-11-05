Trump's Rally Realities: Empty Seats and Political Memories

Donald Trump, renowned for his boastful claims about rally crowds, is encountering a new reality—rows of empty seats. Entering his third presidential campaign, Trump's once unparalleled gatherings are shrinking as he faces a formidable opponent, Kamala Harris, who consistently draws large audiences.

This weekend, a notable event unfolded at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Trump's rally struggled to fill even the lower level of the 22,000-seat venue, bringing attention to the dwindling numbers compared to previous campaigns.

While Trump's core supporters remain enthusiastic, the visual discrepancy between his and Harris's events signals a political shift. Despite this, Trump remains focused on the performative aspects of his campaign, reminiscing about packed arenas and substantial crowds.

