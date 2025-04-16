Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Stand on Hindutva and Maharashtra's Political Dynamics

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), clarified that he remains committed to Hindutva but rejected the BJP's version of it, calling it 'mouldy'. He suggested converting Mumbai's Raj Bhavan into a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and emphasized Shiv Sena's role in BJP's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:14 IST
Hindutva
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday emphasized his allegiance to the Hindutva ideology, while criticizing the BJP for propagating a distorted version of it. Thackeray accused the BJP of a 'mouldy' reinterpretation of Hindutva that he found unacceptable.

Thackeray, addressing a party assembly in Nashik, north Maharashtra, proposed a symbolic gesture to honor Maharashtrian icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He urged the BJP-led state government to consider converting the Raj Bhavan premises in Mumbai into a memorial for the revered figure, suggesting the relocation of the governor's office.

Reflecting on the historical context of Shiv Sena's split from the BJP in 2019, Thackeray underscored his party's foundational role in the BJP's ascent, including the initiation of the Ram temple project in Ayodhya. He refuted the BJP's false narrative about Shiv Sena abandoning Hindutva, asserting that Muslims supported his leadership for his impartial governance as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

