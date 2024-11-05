California's Pivotal Congressional Races: The GOP's Last Stand?

For years, Republicans have been losing influence in California, yet the state is now an unexpected national battleground. The GOP is fiercely contesting several U.S. House seats, which may determine the balance of power in the chamber come next year.

While Democrats have held a tight grip on California politics, pockets of conservative strength persist, and Republicans still control 12 out of the state's 52 House seats. About a half-dozen races are considered to be highly competitive, notably in districts previously carried by Joe Biden in 2020.

The election is set against a backdrop of voter unease over rising inflation, housing costs, and homelessness. Notable races feature incumbent Congressman Mike Garcia facing off against Democrat George Whitesides, with wider shifts potentially impacting the GOP's future in California.

(With inputs from agencies.)