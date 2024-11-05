Left Menu

Canadian Temple Attack Ignites Diplomatic Tensions

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condemned an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. The incident involved Khalistani protestors and disturbed a consular event, escalating tensions between India and Canada. Sawant urged Canada's government to protect religious communities and uphold peace, respect, and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant strongly criticized the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, branding it as intolerable.

He emphasized that such acts threaten the principles of peace, respect, and unity, urging Canadian authorities to act swiftly to protect religious communities within their borders.

This incident, linked to proponents of Khalistan, added tension to the already strained India-Canada relations, amidst accusations surrounding the killing of a Canadian citizen tied to separatist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

