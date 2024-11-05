Canadian Temple Attack Ignites Diplomatic Tensions

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant strongly criticized the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, branding it as intolerable.

He emphasized that such acts threaten the principles of peace, respect, and unity, urging Canadian authorities to act swiftly to protect religious communities within their borders.

This incident, linked to proponents of Khalistan, added tension to the already strained India-Canada relations, amidst accusations surrounding the killing of a Canadian citizen tied to separatist activities.

