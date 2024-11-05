Left Menu

Gaza's Dire Straits: Airstrikes, Displacement, and Unyielding Conflict

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza has killed at least 20 people, including women and children, in a home sheltering multiple families. With over a month of offensive operations, Israel targets Hamas fighters while humanitarian aid remains scarce in isolated areas. The conflict has already displaced millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:43 IST
Gaza's Dire Straits: Airstrikes, Displacement, and Unyielding Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals, predominantly women and children, according to Palestinian medical officials. The strike targeted a home in Beit Lahiya, where several families had sought refuge amid ongoing hostilities.

Israel's military has not commented on the incident. The offensive in northern Gaza, said to be aimed at Hamas militants, has persisted for nearly a month, exacerbating the turmoil in an already devastated and isolated region.

Amidst the conflict, Israel has demanded the evacuation of multiple areas, further displacing tens of thousands already fleeing past violence. These actions follow a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, adding to the tragic toll and straining humanitarian relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024