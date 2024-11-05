Omar Abdullah's Tribute to Vajpayee: A Lesson in Diplomacy and Dialogue

In a heartfelt address at the J-K Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah commended former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's initiatives focused on improving conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah criticized the ruling BJP for not adopting Vajpayee's diplomatic strategies, which emphasized dialogue and opening cross-LoC routes. According to Abdullah, following Vajpayee’s footsteps might have prevented the current unrest in the region.

Recalling Vajpayee's groundbreaking visit to Pakistan in 1999, Abdullah noted the statesman's efforts to maintain amicable relations with neighboring countries despite challenges. He highlighted Vajpayee's insistence on dialogue and friendship, illustrating with Vajpayee's comment, 'we can change friends but not the neighbours,' as an enduring diplomatic mantra.

The assembly session also served as a platform for Abdullah to pay tribute to several notable political figures from J-K history, including Pranab Mukherjee and Somnath Chatterjee. The Chief Minister expressed regret over political colleague Devendra Singh Rana’s passing, acknowledging the importance of their long-standing political association. Abdullah urged attendees to learn from the lives of those listed in the session's obituary references.

