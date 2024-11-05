Escalation in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis
Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties, claiming the lives of at least 30 people, including women and children. The ongoing conflict has led to intense pressure for a ceasefire, with the humanitarian situation deteriorating rapidly amid continuous offensives against militant groups in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:52 IST
- Israel
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in at least 30 deaths, Palestinian health officials report. The strikes targeted densely populated areas, killing women and children, and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
The intensified Israeli offensive in northern Gaza continues as international calls for a ceasefire grow louder, amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah and Hamas militants.
The Lebanese Red Cross and UN peacekeepers attempt to recover bodies from recent airstrike sites, as the affected communities face severe displacement and lack of humanitarian aid.
