Haryana Assembly Winter Session: A New Era Begins
The Haryana Assembly's winter session is scheduled to start on November 13. It marks the first full session since the 15th Assembly was elected. Initial meetings were held, but were adjourned after formalities were completed. The session aims to address key state issues and involves active MLA participation.
The Haryana Assembly is set to commence its winter session on November 13, marking the first full-fledged gathering of the newly-elected 15th state Assembly.
Following the swearing-in of the Nayab Singh Saini government on October 17, the assembly convened on October 25, only to be adjourned sine die after elected MLAs took their oaths and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were chosen.
A notification from the state assembly secretariat confirms that the adjourned session will reconvene at 11 a.m. on November 13. Prior to the session, a Business Advisory Committee meeting will outline the session's agenda and duration, with Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan urging MLAs to be thoroughly prepared for constructive discourse to propel state development forward.
