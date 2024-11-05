Haryana Assembly Winter Session: A New Era Begins

The Haryana Assembly is set to commence its winter session on November 13, marking the first full-fledged gathering of the newly-elected 15th state Assembly.

Following the swearing-in of the Nayab Singh Saini government on October 17, the assembly convened on October 25, only to be adjourned sine die after elected MLAs took their oaths and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were chosen.

A notification from the state assembly secretariat confirms that the adjourned session will reconvene at 11 a.m. on November 13. Prior to the session, a Business Advisory Committee meeting will outline the session's agenda and duration, with Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan urging MLAs to be thoroughly prepared for constructive discourse to propel state development forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)