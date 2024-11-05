Mysterious Death Sparks Global Outcry

Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national who was sentenced to execution, has died before the sentence could be carried out, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir announced on Tuesday. The announcement, made through state media, has drawn international attention and concern.

The 67-year-old Sharmahd was detained in 2020 and accused of orchestrating a deadly bombing in Shiraz in 2008. His arrest and subsequent trial have been controversial, with rights organizations alleging that the trial did not meet international standards for fairness.

The news of his death has added to the complexity of international relations, with Germany and human rights groups closely monitoring the situation and calling for transparency from Iranian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)