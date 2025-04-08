Lebanese Judiciary Moves to Indict Ex-Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh

A Lebanese judge has issued a new decision against Riad Salameh, the former central bank chief, concerning charges of embezzlement and illicit enrichment. The decision opens the door for potential indictment.

Judge Bilal Halawi's ruling concluded that Salameh illicitly enriched himself by transferring funds from the central bank to private accounts. Salameh, detained since September, contested the decision as flawed and denies any wrongdoing. His media office claims the decision was made hastily.

Once a figure of financial stability post-civil war, Salameh's reputation suffered after the collapse of Lebanon's financial system in 2019. Accusations also involve his brother Raja. However, an audit of Optimum Invest, linked to Salameh, found no misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)