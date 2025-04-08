Left Menu

Lebanese Judiciary Moves to Indict Ex-Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh

Judge Bilal Halawi has released a decision paving the way for an indictment against former Lebanese Central Bank chief Riad Salameh. Accused of illicit enrichment and embezzlement, Salameh denies wrongdoing. Salameh's legacy, once sterling, is marred by financial crisis and corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:06 IST
Lebanese Judiciary Moves to Indict Ex-Central Bank Chief Riad Salameh
Riad Salameh

A Lebanese judge has issued a new decision against Riad Salameh, the former central bank chief, concerning charges of embezzlement and illicit enrichment. The decision opens the door for potential indictment.

Judge Bilal Halawi's ruling concluded that Salameh illicitly enriched himself by transferring funds from the central bank to private accounts. Salameh, detained since September, contested the decision as flawed and denies any wrongdoing. His media office claims the decision was made hastily.

Once a figure of financial stability post-civil war, Salameh's reputation suffered after the collapse of Lebanon's financial system in 2019. Accusations also involve his brother Raja. However, an audit of Optimum Invest, linked to Salameh, found no misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025