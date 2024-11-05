Deve Gowda Joins Campaign Trail for Grandson's By-Poll Bid

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has thrown his weight behind his grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, in the Channapatna Assembly by-polls scheduled for November 13. At 92, Gowda is making a determined return to the campaign trail to garner support for his party's candidate.

In a rare public appearance amidst health issues, Gowda emphasized his lifelong commitment to politics and development in the region, urging constituents to reject what he called the 'bad politics' prevalent in the state. His efforts target a significant win for Nikhil, a third-time electoral contender.

As the campaign heats up, Gowda continues to take a stand against state water issues and political opposition, pledging to remain active until the campaign ends. The by-poll follows the election of Gowda's son, H D Kumaraswamy, to the Lok Sabha, leaving the Channapatna seat vacant.

