Queen Camilla's Health Scare Disrupts Royal Schedule

Queen Camilla has canceled her engagements due to a chest infection, prompting a withdrawal from events including the Field of Remembrance. The 77-year-old is resting, with hopes of attending weekend Remembrance events. The Duchess of Gloucester will cover her duties as King Charles continues his cancer treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:04 IST
Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles of Britain, has canceled her engagements this week following a chest infection, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The 77-year-old monarch is recuperating at home, as she has been advised by her doctors to rest. No additional information about her condition is being provided, consistent with the royal family's practice of maintaining privacy over medical matters. A spokesperson from the palace stated, "With great regret, Her Majesty has had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she hopes to recover in time to attend the upcoming Remembrance events."

Camilla, married to Charles since 2005, will notably miss the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, a ceremonial occasion honoring fallen service members. The Duchess of Gloucester will assume her duties during her absence. Meanwhile, King Charles remains under cancer treatment, impacting his own schedule, although he has recently traveled with Camilla to Australia and Samoa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

