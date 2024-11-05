Left Menu

Von der Leyen Skips COP29 for Crucial EU Duties

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not attend COP29 in Baku due to political priorities in Brussels. EU lawmakers are scrutinizing her new Commission members. The summit, starting November 11, will see Charles Michel represent the EU, with Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra also attending.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to miss the United Nations climate change summit, COP29, this year. According to a spokesperson, her absence is due to significant political developments in Brussels, where EU legislators are currently evaluating the team for her upcoming Commission.

The transition phase of the Commission is taking priority, highlighting von der Leyen's dedication to her institutional responsibilities. As such, she will allocate her time to Brussels until the new Commission is established, anticipated for December. COP29 is scheduled from November 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

European Council President Charles Michel will stand in for the EU at the summit. Both he and von der Leyen had been slated to speak. Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra will lead the EU's delegation at the negotiations, where nearly 200 countries will convene to discuss their commitments to mitigating climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

