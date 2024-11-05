Priyanka Gandhi Lauds Wayanad's Unity, Pledges Support for Farmers Ahead of Bypolls
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the people of Wayanad for their unity and criticized BJP’s divisive efforts. In a public rally, she highlighted the struggles of local farmers and emphasized the need for agricultural and tourism development. The upcoming bypolls mark a critical contest in this Congress stronghold.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate for the Wayanad bypolls, on Tuesday extolled the residents of Wayanad for exhibiting 'brotherhood' and 'togetherness.' She condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempts to create division among communities.
At a public rally, Gandhi underlined the unity she observed among Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, who have resisted divisive politics. 'You recognize true politics,' she appreciated, while highlighting their peaceful coexistence despite varying religious backgrounds.
Addressing local issues, Gandhi expressed empathy after meeting a farmer coping with debt. She stressed the need for reforms in agriculture and tourism, proposing food processing and improved farmer support as steps forward. This remarks mark a significant dialogue ahead of the scheduled by-election on November 13.
