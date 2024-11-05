Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Lauds Wayanad's Unity, Pledges Support for Farmers Ahead of Bypolls

Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commended the people of Wayanad for their unity and criticized BJP’s divisive efforts. In a public rally, she highlighted the struggles of local farmers and emphasized the need for agricultural and tourism development. The upcoming bypolls mark a critical contest in this Congress stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:48 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Lauds Wayanad's Unity, Pledges Support for Farmers Ahead of Bypolls
Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate for the Wayanad bypolls, on Tuesday extolled the residents of Wayanad for exhibiting 'brotherhood' and 'togetherness.' She condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempts to create division among communities.

At a public rally, Gandhi underlined the unity she observed among Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, who have resisted divisive politics. 'You recognize true politics,' she appreciated, while highlighting their peaceful coexistence despite varying religious backgrounds.

Addressing local issues, Gandhi expressed empathy after meeting a farmer coping with debt. She stressed the need for reforms in agriculture and tourism, proposing food processing and improved farmer support as steps forward. This remarks mark a significant dialogue ahead of the scheduled by-election on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024