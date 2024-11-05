Left Menu

Global Leaders Steer Clear of COP29 Amid Political Shifts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden will not attend COP29 due to political developments. The event, starting Nov. 11 in Baku, has seen declining participation from global leaders ahead of the U.S. elections and concurrent international summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:28 IST
Global Leaders Steer Clear of COP29 Amid Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has decided not to attend this year's United Nations climate summit, COP29, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday. Von der Leyen's absence from the Baku summit is due to political priorities in Brussels, as EU lawmakers assess new European Commission appointments.

The COP29 summit, starting on November 11, has seen notable leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden also choosing not to attend. This comes as the U.S. presidential elections draw near, adding a layer of political complexity to the climate talks, which aim to significantly boost funding for CO2 reduction.

Despite the absence of several key leaders, including those from China, Japan, and Australia, the focus remains on actionable commitments. Experts like Li Shuo emphasize that meaningful contributions towards finance mobilization are crucial, with EU's representation led by European Council President Charles Michel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024