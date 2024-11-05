Global Leaders Steer Clear of COP29 Amid Political Shifts

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has decided not to attend this year's United Nations climate summit, COP29, according to a spokesperson on Tuesday. Von der Leyen's absence from the Baku summit is due to political priorities in Brussels, as EU lawmakers assess new European Commission appointments.

The COP29 summit, starting on November 11, has seen notable leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden also choosing not to attend. This comes as the U.S. presidential elections draw near, adding a layer of political complexity to the climate talks, which aim to significantly boost funding for CO2 reduction.

Despite the absence of several key leaders, including those from China, Japan, and Australia, the focus remains on actionable commitments. Experts like Li Shuo emphasize that meaningful contributions towards finance mobilization are crucial, with EU's representation led by European Council President Charles Michel.

(With inputs from agencies.)