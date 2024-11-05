Left Menu

Major World Leaders Opt Out of COP29: What It Means for Global Climate Talks

World leaders, including those from the U.S. and the EU, are skipping the COP29 summit in Baku. This absence could impact global climate deal negotiations, especially with the looming U.S. elections. Climate experts emphasize the importance of commitment to policies rather than just leader presence.

World leaders from key economies, including the United States, the European Union, and Brazil, have announced plans to skip this year's United Nations climate change summit, COP29, in Baku. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not attend due to political developments in Brussels, a Commission spokesperson informed Reuters.

The U.S. President, Joe Biden, is also absent owing to the proximity of the U.S. presidential election. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled his plans following a recent injury. The absence of these leaders poses challenges as nearly 200 countries converge to negotiate increased climate funding efforts.

With looming U.S. elections, where a Trump victory could influence climate funding deals, climate diplomats stress the importance of substantial country commitments. The EU will send European Council President Charles Michel and climate chief Wopke Hoekstra. COP29 coincides with G20 discussions in Brazil on crucial climate finance transitions.

