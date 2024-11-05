Mexico's Supreme Court Faces Historic Judicial Reform Debate

Mexico's Supreme Court commenced deliberations on Tuesday over a contentious judicial reform that could potentially overhaul the country's legal system. This reform mandates the election of judges, a move that could undermine judicial independence, sparking an institutional crisis.

The 11-member court is reviewing a draft ruling that suggests modifications to significant portions of the reform. Proposed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the reform involves electing judges and magistrates by popular vote and allowing anonymous juries on certain cases.

With only three justices openly backing the reform, the draft ruling needs the support of eight to pass. This raises serious questions about the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on Mexico's separation of powers, as highlighted by Supreme Court President Norma Pina.

