Indian American Voters Rally for Kamala Harris in Battleground States

Indian Americans are actively voting in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, significantly influencing key battleground states in the U.S. election. Driven by a sense of duty and enthusiasm, the community's robust engagement is pivotal in determining the election's outcome, especially in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Updated: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:58 IST
Indian Americans are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, in a show of political solidarity and activism.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, highlighted their strong engagement, especially in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, as crucial to shaping the election outcome.

With vibrant door-knocking campaigns and active phone banks, the Indian American community is poised to influence the vote, aiming to secure key states and swing undecided voters in favor of Harris.

