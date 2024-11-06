Indian American Voters Rally for Kamala Harris in Battleground States

Indian Americans are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, in a show of political solidarity and activism.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Deputy National Finance Chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, highlighted their strong engagement, especially in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, as crucial to shaping the election outcome.

With vibrant door-knocking campaigns and active phone banks, the Indian American community is poised to influence the vote, aiming to secure key states and swing undecided voters in favor of Harris.

