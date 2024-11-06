Election Day Chaos: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target U.S. Polling Stations

Hoax bomb threats, allegedly originating from Russian email domains, targeted polling locations in key battleground states, according to the FBI. The threats led to brief evacuations in Georgia but were ultimately deemed not credible.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, accused Russian interference, stating it aimed to disrupt election integrity. The FBI is prioritizing this issue amidst a tense race for the White House.

In Wisconsin, fake threats affected two polling sites in Madison. U.S. intelligence officials have documented a history of Russian meddling in elections, highlighting the ongoing tension in the 2024 presidential race.

