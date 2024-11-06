Left Menu

Election Day Chaos: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target U.S. Polling Stations

Hoax bomb threats from Russian email domains disrupted polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin during Election Day. Despite causing temporary evacuations, the threats were deemed not credible. The FBI is prioritizing election integrity. Georgia officials suspect Russian interference to sway the close presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:16 IST
Election Day Chaos: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target U.S. Polling Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hoax bomb threats, allegedly originating from Russian email domains, targeted polling locations in key battleground states, according to the FBI. The threats led to brief evacuations in Georgia but were ultimately deemed not credible.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, accused Russian interference, stating it aimed to disrupt election integrity. The FBI is prioritizing this issue amidst a tense race for the White House.

In Wisconsin, fake threats affected two polling sites in Madison. U.S. intelligence officials have documented a history of Russian meddling in elections, highlighting the ongoing tension in the 2024 presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024