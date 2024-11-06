Cybersecurity Holding Firm as Election Threats Loom

The U.S. presidential election proceeded into its final hours without major incidents of foreign interference, according to a senior official from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Tuesday.

Cait Conley reported minimal disruptions to election infrastructure, indicating the agency is not tracking any nation-wide significant threats. Meanwhile, the FBI cautioned citizens about fabricated videos falsely alleging terror threats and voter fraud—an expected escalation amid post-Election Day uncertainties.

Bomb hoaxes targeted polling sites, yet no credible threats were confirmed. Russian interference was suspected, although Russia routinely refutes involvement. Voter obstacles included lengthy queues and technical glitches. Officials, including Conley, call for alertness as votes continue to be counted, stressing potential future challenges from foreign adversaries.

