Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris has secured a win in Vermont, a stronghold for Democratic candidates for the past eight presidential elections. The Associated Press announced her victory at 7:00 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Vermont's Republican Governor, Phil Scott, has previously criticized Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and openly supported Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

This victory in Vermont continues the state's trend of backing Democratic candidates, highlighting the political divide and local perspectives on national leadership.

