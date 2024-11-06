Left Menu

Deceptive Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Battleground States on Election Day

Hoax bomb threats originating from Russian domains targeted polling locations in four U.S. battleground states during Election Day. While none of the threats were credible, they triggered evacuations and extended polling hours. Russian interference is suspected, though officially denied. This marks continued alleged election interference by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:51 IST
Election Day was marred by hoax bomb threats reportedly originating from Russian email addresses, impacting polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin, according to the FBI.

The agency emphasized election integrity and reported no credible threats, though some Georgia sites were evacuated briefly, leading state officials to seek extended voting hours. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Russian actors of interference.

Despite official denials from the Russian embassy, these threats echo past allegations of election meddling. This incident is the latest in a series of purported attempts to disrupt the 2024 U.S. elections, with several states mentioning potential Russian ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

