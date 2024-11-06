Deceptive Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Battleground States on Election Day

Election Day was marred by hoax bomb threats reportedly originating from Russian email addresses, impacting polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin, according to the FBI.

The agency emphasized election integrity and reported no credible threats, though some Georgia sites were evacuated briefly, leading state officials to seek extended voting hours. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused Russian actors of interference.

Despite official denials from the Russian embassy, these threats echo past allegations of election meddling. This incident is the latest in a series of purported attempts to disrupt the 2024 U.S. elections, with several states mentioning potential Russian ties.

