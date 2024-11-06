Election Frenzy: Democracy at Stake

In a captivating display of American democracy, initial election results reveal Donald Trump's victory in Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia, while Kamala Harris has clinched Vermont, according to Edison Research projections.

As the polls close in nine states, including pivotal Georgia and North Carolina, all eyes are on seven battleground states. Meanwhile, exit polls signal an unprecedented voter concern about the state of democracy, highlighting stark national divides.

Both Trump and Harris are making strong voter appeals, amidst escalating rhetoric and the promise of historic milestones, with the battle for control over Congress also at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)