Hindutva Rally Strives for Unity Ahead of 2026 West Bengal Polls

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari intensified his Hindutva campaign with a rally in Haldia, calling for Hindu unity against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal as the 2026 assembly elections approach. Adhikari criticized Banerjee's policies, claiming they lead to Hindu disenfranchisement.

Hundreds participated in the 'sanatani' solidarity rally through Haldia's streets, driven by Adhikari's assertion that Hindu votes are pivotal for the BJP to triumph in the upcoming elections. He referenced successful NDA outcomes in Maharashtra and Delhi, arguing similar Hindu voter turnout could topple the current regime.

Adhikari expressed concerns over community appeasement and criticized the proliferation of liquor shops under Banerjee's leadership, alleging these policies compromise employment and safety in Bengal. He condemned the appointment of women security officials in bars as detrimental to their job security and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)