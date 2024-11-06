Left Menu

Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in North Carolina

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris faced off against Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, with both competing for voter support by addressing key issues like the economy and foreign policy. Preliminary exit poll results from North Carolina show variations in voter demographics and their preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 06:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 06:12 IST
Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in North Carolina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. presidential election saw Democratic contender Kamala Harris facing Republican Donald Trump. Key issues in the race included economy, abortion, and foreign policy, as each candidate sought to rally voter support.

In North Carolina, an Edison Research exit poll reveals insights into voter preferences. Harris gained ground with 55% of women voters, while Trump secured 61% of white voters, though both results showed a shift from the 2020 polling.

Polls also highlighted the importance of demographics, with variations in age, education level, and ethnic background influencing election outcomes. These preliminary results offer a glimpse into the complex dynamics shaping this electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024