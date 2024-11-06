Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in North Carolina

The U.S. presidential election saw Democratic contender Kamala Harris facing Republican Donald Trump. Key issues in the race included economy, abortion, and foreign policy, as each candidate sought to rally voter support.

In North Carolina, an Edison Research exit poll reveals insights into voter preferences. Harris gained ground with 55% of women voters, while Trump secured 61% of white voters, though both results showed a shift from the 2020 polling.

Polls also highlighted the importance of demographics, with variations in age, education level, and ethnic background influencing election outcomes. These preliminary results offer a glimpse into the complex dynamics shaping this electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)