Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in North Carolina
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris faced off against Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, with both competing for voter support by addressing key issues like the economy and foreign policy. Preliminary exit poll results from North Carolina show variations in voter demographics and their preferences.
In North Carolina, an Edison Research exit poll reveals insights into voter preferences. Harris gained ground with 55% of women voters, while Trump secured 61% of white voters, though both results showed a shift from the 2020 polling.
Polls also highlighted the importance of demographics, with variations in age, education level, and ethnic background influencing election outcomes. These preliminary results offer a glimpse into the complex dynamics shaping this electoral contest.
