Luxon Unveils 38-Point Plan to Boost NZ Economy and Ease Cost of Living

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has unveiled the Government’s latest quarterly plan, outlining 38 new actions to be taken over the next three months to accelerate New Zealand’s economic recovery, ease the cost of living, and improve the standard of living for all Kiwis. The announcement, made on Monday, reflects the Government’s intensified focus on delivery, growth, and long-term planning.

“There are positive signs of the economic turnaround this Government was elected to deliver,” Luxon stated. “Our latest quarterly plan lays out more of the actions we will take to rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, and make Kiwis better off.”

Signs of Recovery, But More Work Ahead

According to Luxon, key indicators such as a return to GDP growth, easing interest rates, and falling inflation are early signs that the Government’s strategy is taking effect. He emphasized, however, that continued action is necessary to lock in the gains and move toward sustainable prosperity.

“We know the cost of living is still tough,” he said, “but with GDP rising, interest rates falling, and inflation back in its box, our plan is working. We must now push ahead on going for economic growth.”

Focus on Trade, Investment, and Infrastructure

Among the 38 measures announced, several aim to open New Zealand more fully to the world. The Government will introduce legislation to encourage greater international investment, which is expected to bring capital into key sectors and stimulate job creation. Another legislative priority is the ratification of the New Zealand–United Arab Emirates (UAE) free trade agreement, which Luxon described as a "hugely important" deal for exporters and economic diversification.

In parallel, the Government will take steps to boost tourism and international education—two sectors hard-hit by the pandemic but crucial for foreign revenue and employment.

A central pillar of the plan is the progression of a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan. The Government says this blueprint is designed to attract long-term investment and provide certainty to the construction sector. It’s expected to pave the way for major projects in transportation, housing, and digital infrastructure.

Faster Regulatory Changes Already Underway

Luxon also pointed to early progress already made in April, with legislation passed to increase access to international building products. The change is expected to add up to 250,000 products to the New Zealand market, reducing renovation costs and giving consumers greater choice.

“This is just the beginning,” Luxon said. “A bigger economy means more jobs, higher incomes, and more money in people’s back pockets. It also means we can afford the health and education services Kiwis deserve.”

Public Service to Remain Laser-Focused on Results

Luxon defended his Government’s quarterly planning approach, which he says keeps the public sector focused on tangible outcomes. “Growth doesn’t just miraculously happen. That’s why I make no excuse for keeping the public service focused on delivery.”

The quarterly action plan includes measures agreed upon under the National-ACT and National–New Zealand First coalition arrangements, reflecting the broader political consensus within the current Government on key reform areas.

A Vision for Long-Term Prosperity

Luxon’s announcement marks a continuation of his administration’s goal to restore business confidence, incentivize investment, and create the conditions for long-term prosperity. With New Zealand facing economic headwinds in recent years—driven by global instability, inflation, and domestic challenges—the Government appears determined to chart a steady course toward recovery.

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks with a renewed commitment to delivery: “We’ve started fast, but we’re just getting going. This is about getting New Zealand back on track, one action at a time.”

More detailed information on each of the 38 actions is expected to be released in the coming days as part of the Government’s broader public accountability framework.