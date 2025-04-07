Left Menu

Japan's Economy at Risk: Impact of U.S. Tariffs Looms

The Bank of Japan has expressed concerns that the economy faces unpredictability due to U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump. Despite regional economies showing signs of recovery, the tariffs could undermine economic gains, with potential impacts on growth, wages, and prices as firms express caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:58 IST
Japan's Economy at Risk: Impact of U.S. Tariffs Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Japan has raised alarms over the increasing unpredictability in Japan's economy, amid concerns from firms about profit impacts due to higher U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs threaten Japan's moderate economic recovery, the BOJ noted during a recent regional branch managers meeting.

Although the BOJ maintained an optimistic outlook for all nine regions, it acknowledged the mounting uncertainties stemming from Trump's tariffs, which could disrupt a cycle of wage and price hikes crucial for interest rate increases. Some firms have already voiced concerns about the effects on production and profitability due to U.S. trade risks.

While the BOJ's regional assessment did not fully account for Trump's recent tariff announcements, a bank official highlighted strong inbound tourism and luxury goods demand as consumption drivers. However, Trump's tariffs, including a 25% levy on auto imports, could potentially decrease Japan's economic growth by up to 0.8 percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025