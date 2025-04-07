Japan's Economy at Risk: Impact of U.S. Tariffs Looms

The Bank of Japan has raised alarms over the increasing unpredictability in Japan's economy, amid concerns from firms about profit impacts due to higher U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump's broad tariffs threaten Japan's moderate economic recovery, the BOJ noted during a recent regional branch managers meeting.

Although the BOJ maintained an optimistic outlook for all nine regions, it acknowledged the mounting uncertainties stemming from Trump's tariffs, which could disrupt a cycle of wage and price hikes crucial for interest rate increases. Some firms have already voiced concerns about the effects on production and profitability due to U.S. trade risks.

While the BOJ's regional assessment did not fully account for Trump's recent tariff announcements, a bank official highlighted strong inbound tourism and luxury goods demand as consumption drivers. However, Trump's tariffs, including a 25% levy on auto imports, could potentially decrease Japan's economic growth by up to 0.8 percentage points.

