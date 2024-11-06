Kamala Harris Secures Maryland's Electoral Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched Maryland's 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, reinforcing the state's Democratic stronghold. Maryland, situated adjacent to the nation's capital, hosts a large number of federal workers and boasts the highest percentage of Black residents outside the Deep South at 30%.

Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in Maryland by a 2-1 margin. Former President Donald Trump remains largely unpopular, as evidenced by his mere 32% of the vote in the 2020 election. Maryland's Democratic voting pattern has been consistent since George H.W. Bush's victory in 1988.

The Associated Press announced Harris's win at 8:00 p.m. EST, marking a continued affirmation of the Democratic presence in Maryland's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)