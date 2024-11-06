Kamala Harris Secures Maryland's Electoral Votes
Vice President Kamala Harris won Maryland's 10 electoral votes, a significant state with a substantial Black population. Maryland has a strong Democratic presence and is home to numerous federal workers. Harris's victory continues the state's trend of favoring Democrats in presidential elections.
Vice President Kamala Harris clinched Maryland's 10 electoral votes on Tuesday, reinforcing the state's Democratic stronghold. Maryland, situated adjacent to the nation's capital, hosts a large number of federal workers and boasts the highest percentage of Black residents outside the Deep South at 30%.
Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in Maryland by a 2-1 margin. Former President Donald Trump remains largely unpopular, as evidenced by his mere 32% of the vote in the 2020 election. Maryland's Democratic voting pattern has been consistent since George H.W. Bush's victory in 1988.
The Associated Press announced Harris's win at 8:00 p.m. EST, marking a continued affirmation of the Democratic presence in Maryland's political landscape.
