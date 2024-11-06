Showdown 2023: Harris vs Trump in a Divided Nation

The 2023 U.S. presidential race saw Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the highest office, each championing distinct positions on pivotal topics ranging from abortion to foreign policy. This contest showcased the persistent divide in opinion among American voters.

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research indicate strong distinctions in voter preferences along gender, racial, and educational lines. Harris secured significant support among women and Black voters, whereas Trump dominated among white and non-college-educated demographics, reflecting a nuanced voter base.

As more exit poll data emerged, the evolving influence of these demographic factors provided a snapshot of the political pulse of the nation. Despite the division, economy remains a critical issue, with 31% of voters citing it as the most crucial factor in their decision-making at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)