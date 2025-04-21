Unveiling the Pride: Gujarat's Comprehensive Asiatic Lion Census
The 16th Asiatic lion census in Gujarat is set for May 10-13, covering 35,000 sq km across 11 districts. Utilizing advanced methods like 'direct beat verification', it promises 100% accuracy. The census involves 3,000 volunteers who'll use tools like camera traps and the 'e-GujForest' app for real-time data.
In a monumental effort, Gujarat's Forest Department is gearing up for the 16th Asiatic lion census from May 10 to 13, spanning 35,000 square kilometers across 11 districts.
Equipped with cutting-edge methodologies such as 'direct beat verification', officials promise an unprecedented level of accuracy in counting the majestic creatures. This year's effort is further bolstered by 3,000 volunteers and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring near-zero margins of error.
The previous census in 2020 recorded 674 lions, and with advancements like the 'e-GujForest' app, high-resolution cameras, and radio collars, this ambitious census aims to unveil the precise population residing in the lions' last natural refuge.
