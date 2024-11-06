Arizona Exit Polls: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

The U.S. presidential election witnessed a fierce battle in Arizona, as Democrat Kamala Harris faced off against Republican Donald Trump. Both candidates staked clear positions on critical issues such as abortion, the economy, and foreign policy to garner voter support.

Preliminary exit poll results from Edison Research highlight key demographic trends. Harris garnered 51% of women voters' support, while Trump maintained a strong lead among white and older voters, with slight gains compared to past elections. These polls offer a snapshot of Arizona's electorate, capturing diverse voting behaviors.

The exit polls also illustrate broader voter sentiments, with a significant portion expressing concerns over democracy's integrity in the country. The data reflects a complex political landscape where Arizona plays a pivotal role, serving as a microcosm for national trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)