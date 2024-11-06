Left Menu

Trump Triumphs in Wyoming: A Red State Victory

Donald Trump secured a victory over Kamala Harris in Wyoming, a staunchly Republican state. Despite not campaigning extensively there, Trump won the three electoral votes, showcasing the state's continued support. This reaffirmed Wyoming's strong backing of Trump, as seen in previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:43 IST
Trump Triumphs in Wyoming: A Red State Victory
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive win, former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Wyoming, securing the state's three electoral votes in the 2024 election.

The solidly Republican state, which provided Trump with his largest victory margins in the 2016 and 2020 elections, once again underscored its unwavering support.

Despite making just one fundraising visit to Wyoming this election cycle and prioritizing campaigning efforts elsewhere, Trump was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 9:00 p.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024