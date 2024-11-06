Trump Triumphs in Wyoming: A Red State Victory
Donald Trump secured a victory over Kamala Harris in Wyoming, a staunchly Republican state. Despite not campaigning extensively there, Trump won the three electoral votes, showcasing the state's continued support. This reaffirmed Wyoming's strong backing of Trump, as seen in previous elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive win, former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Wyoming, securing the state's three electoral votes in the 2024 election.
The solidly Republican state, which provided Trump with his largest victory margins in the 2016 and 2020 elections, once again underscored its unwavering support.
Despite making just one fundraising visit to Wyoming this election cycle and prioritizing campaigning efforts elsewhere, Trump was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 9:00 p.m. EST.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement