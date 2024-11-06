Left Menu

Texas Stays Red: Trump's Third Victory in Lone Star State

Donald Trump secured his third consecutive win in Texas, once again adding 40 electoral votes to his total. This victory continues a nearly half-century Republican stronghold in the state since Jimmy Carter's 1976 win. The Associated Press announced Trump's win at 9:12 p.m. EST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:55 IST
Texas Stays Red: Trump's Third Victory in Lone Star State
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a political stronghold that has favored Republican candidates for nearly fifty years, former President Donald Trump clinched Texas for the third time in a row on Tuesday. The state added 40 electoral votes to his tally, highlighting its continued importance in the national election cycle.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two additional electoral votes, further solidifying its position as a key battleground state. This increase provides an even more significant boost to Trump's overall electoral count, reinforcing the state's conservative leanings.

The Associated Press declared Trump's victory in Texas at precisely 9:12 p.m. EST, marking another chapter in the longstanding GOP dominance in the Lone Star State. The last Democrat to win Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976, a feat no subsequent Democratic nominee has managed to replicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024