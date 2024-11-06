Texas Stays Red: Trump's Third Victory in Lone Star State

In a political stronghold that has favored Republican candidates for nearly fifty years, former President Donald Trump clinched Texas for the third time in a row on Tuesday. The state added 40 electoral votes to his tally, highlighting its continued importance in the national election cycle.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two additional electoral votes, further solidifying its position as a key battleground state. This increase provides an even more significant boost to Trump's overall electoral count, reinforcing the state's conservative leanings.

The Associated Press declared Trump's victory in Texas at precisely 9:12 p.m. EST, marking another chapter in the longstanding GOP dominance in the Lone Star State. The last Democrat to win Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976, a feat no subsequent Democratic nominee has managed to replicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)