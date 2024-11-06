Kamala Harris Secures Virginia Victory

In a crucial political development, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged victorious in Virginia on Tuesday, securing 13 additional electoral votes. This triumph underscores a persistent trend of Democratic dominance in the state, as Harris' win marks the third consecutive defeat for former President Donald Trump in Virginia.

Since 2008, the Democratic presidential nominees have consistently claimed victory in the Old Dominion state, strengthening their hold over this significant electoral region. This time, the Associated Press officially called the race in favor of Harris at precisely 11:42 p.m. EST.

Harris' success in Virginia adds to her overall electoral tally, illustrating the robust support for the Democratic party in a state that continues to lean blue in the national political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)