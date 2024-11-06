Left Menu

Kamala Harris Secures Virginia Victory

Vice President Kamala Harris claimed a victory in Virginia, securing 13 electoral votes. This win continues a trend of Democratic successes in the state since 2008 and represents the third defeat for Donald Trump in Virginia. The Associated Press confirmed her win late Tuesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:20 IST
Kamala Harris Secures Virginia Victory
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial political development, Vice President Kamala Harris emerged victorious in Virginia on Tuesday, securing 13 additional electoral votes. This triumph underscores a persistent trend of Democratic dominance in the state, as Harris' win marks the third consecutive defeat for former President Donald Trump in Virginia.

Since 2008, the Democratic presidential nominees have consistently claimed victory in the Old Dominion state, strengthening their hold over this significant electoral region. This time, the Associated Press officially called the race in favor of Harris at precisely 11:42 p.m. EST.

Harris' success in Virginia adds to her overall electoral tally, illustrating the robust support for the Democratic party in a state that continues to lean blue in the national political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024