Assam Politics Heat Up Over Citizenship Row Ahead of By-Elections

Assam's political landscape is fraught with tension as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress of endangering Hindu Bengalis' interests, following Congress' citizenship scrutiny of the BJP's Dholai candidate. Biswa defends his party amid the impending by-elections, focusing on countering Congress' allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated escalation of Assam's pre-election tensions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress party of undermining the interests of Hindu Bengalis in the region. The accusations surfaced after Congress questioned the citizenship of Nihar Ranjan Das, the BJP nominee for the Dholai assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Sarma claimed that the Congress party's actions could pose a threat to Hindu Bengalis, suggesting that their motives were suspect. Sarma emphasized that Congress's pursuit of this issue was not confined to Das alone, but could impact thousands of individuals.

Amidst the brewing controversy, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah demanded clarity on Das's nationality, alleging that a Bangladeshi was standing as the BJP candidate. As both parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the November 13 by-elections, the stakes rise with five constituencies up for grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

