Netanyahu Hails Trump's 'Historic Return' to the White House
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on his 'historic return' to the White House, emphasizing the renewed alliance between Israel and the United States. He expressed optimism about the new chapter in U.S.-Israel relations following Trump's claimed victory in the presidential election.
In a statement on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, describing his reentry into the White House as an “historic return.”
Netanyahu expressed that this development heralds a new beginning for the United States and solidifies the pivotal alliance between Israel and America.
The congratulations followed after Trump declared victory in the latest U.S. presidential election, marking a new chapter in the dynamics of international relations.
