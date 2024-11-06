Left Menu

Czech PM Fiala Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated Donald Trump on his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Fiala emphasized maintaining strong relations between the Czech Republic and the U.S., aiming for continued development between the nations for the benefit of their citizens, despite changes in U.S. administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:49 IST
Czech PM Fiala Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
Petr Fiala
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday following Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Fiala highlighted the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and the United States, regardless of changes in the U.S. administration.

He expressed the shared objective of both nations to continue developing their bilateral ties for the greater benefit of their citizens. The remarks were made in a statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024