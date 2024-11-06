Czech PM Fiala Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday following Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Fiala highlighted the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and the United States, regardless of changes in the U.S. administration.

He expressed the shared objective of both nations to continue developing their bilateral ties for the greater benefit of their citizens. The remarks were made in a statement on X.

