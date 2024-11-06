Czech PM Fiala Congratulates Trump on Election Victory
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated Donald Trump on his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Fiala emphasized maintaining strong relations between the Czech Republic and the U.S., aiming for continued development between the nations for the benefit of their citizens, despite changes in U.S. administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday following Trump's claim of victory in the U.S. presidential election.
Fiala highlighted the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and the United States, regardless of changes in the U.S. administration.
He expressed the shared objective of both nations to continue developing their bilateral ties for the greater benefit of their citizens. The remarks were made in a statement on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Fiala
- Trump
- election
- victory
- U.S.
- relations
- diplomacy
- administration
- congratulates
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asian Stocks Dip Amid U.S. Election Jitters and Bond Sell-Off
Neymar's Triumph: Al-Hilal's Thrilling Victory in AFC Champions League
Andrey Rublev Improves ATP Finals Prospects with Swiss Indoors Victory
Jamshedpur Clinches Victory Over Hyderabad in Thrilling ISL Match
BJP Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Assembly Elections