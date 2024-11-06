Starmer Congratulates Trump on Presidential Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following Trump's declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election. The congratulatory message was posted on X on Wednesday.

Starmer conveyed his optimism about maintaining and enhancing the long-standing UK-US special relationship, highlighting its importance on both sides of the Atlantic.

Expressing his commitment to future collaboration, Starmer stated, "I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

(With inputs from agencies.)