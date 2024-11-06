Left Menu

Starmer Congratulates Trump on Presidential Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following Trump's claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Starmer expressed optimism about the future of the UK-US special relationship, stating his eagerness to collaborate with Trump in the coming years.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following Trump's declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election. The congratulatory message was posted on X on Wednesday.

Starmer conveyed his optimism about maintaining and enhancing the long-standing UK-US special relationship, highlighting its importance on both sides of the Atlantic.

Expressing his commitment to future collaboration, Starmer stated, "I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

